Bay Ridge Lawyers Host Second Annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’

A holiday tradition continued as the Bay Ridge Lawyers Association hosted its second annual “Breakfast with Santa” on Sat., Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.

The event was held at Il Centro Italian-American Cultural Center, 8711 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

There were activities for the kids, crafts and all the children could have their picture taken with Santa.

Among those attending was Fort Hamilton Army Base commanding officer Col. Andrew Zieseniss, along with community leaders including attorney Robert Howe, Brian Chin, VP and branch manager at Northfield Bank and Walter Ochoa, owner of Right at Home Health Services.

“The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association Breakfast with Santa is a great community event,” Chin told this paper. “It’s a wonderful time of the year for families and business colleagues to get together. The association collected toys this year for the children of the Fort Hamilton Army Base.”