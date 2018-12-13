Fort Hamilton Army Base Hosts Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Spectacular

The Fort Hamilton Army Base welcomed families to its fourth annual Fort Hamilton Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Spectacular on Fri., Dec. 7.

The much-anticipated holiday event attracted residents from the southwestern corner of the borough including Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and surrounding neighborhoods.

At the holiday market, shoppers could find unique gifts and seasonal wares created by local artisans and artists along with traditional foods and specialties to be sampled.

Among the vendors participating were Brooklyn Whatever, which displayed a variety of tasty snacks, and Vented in Brooklyn, an aromatherapy jewelry company.

“At Vented in Brooklyn, our mission is to spread love and wellness with our copper aromatherapy jewelry,” said owner Chrisie Canny. “A bracelet with peppermint oil is donated to a cancer patient or cancer organization with every piece of jewelry purchased.”

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s helpers were there to greet the children before being joined by Fort Hamilton Army Base Commanding Officer Col. Andrew Zieseniss for the tree lighting ceremony. There was also a colorful carousel for all to enjoy.

Fort Hamilton is located at 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.