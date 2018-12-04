Marshals Tapped, Sashed for 26th Annual Bay Ridge St. Pat’s Parade

Keeping with tradition, the end of the year saw a new slate of honorees named and sashed for the storied Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Honorees and their families celebrated the nods on Sun., Dec. 2 at Hunter’s Steak and Ale House, 9494 Fourth Avenue.

The 2019 parade’s grand marshal will be Sr. Febronia Lowenstein.

Deputy marshals include Bernadette Buckley Kash, Frances Koren, Chrisie Canny, Stephen Clavin, John Cadotte, James Cassidy, Helen Mitchell and Eddie Moloney.

Marshals are chosen by the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

“We are very excited about this year’s class of honorees,” said Committee President Denise Frederick. “Their tireless service to Bay Ridge is a great testament to our Irish-American community. For that reason, we find great joy in honoring those community leaders this year and every year because it reminds us of where we come from and how much we have to celebrate about being Irish-Americans from the best borough in New York.”

The 26th annual parade will kick off at noon on Sun., Mar. 24, 2019.