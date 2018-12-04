Mermaid Avenue Celebrates First Holiday Lighting in Two Decades

Coney Island got into the holiday spirit on Weds., Nov. 28 as it reveled in a special ceremony for the unveiling of magnificent holiday lights along Mermaid Avenue, one of the nabe’s crucial commercial strips.

The ceremony, which included caroling, hot chocolate and guest appearances from local politicians, saw the lighting of a mile-long stretch of Mermaid Avenue from Stillwell Avenue to West 33rd Street.

According to spokesperson Jeorge Cymon, this is the first time Mermaid Avenue has been illuminated for the holiday in two decades.

“After 20 years of ‘darkness,’ Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island is once again glowing with holiday lights,” he wrote to this paper in an email. “As of this week, thousands of LED lights and a ‘Welcome to Mermaid Avenue’ sign are breathing new life into the throughway, helping to create a sense of community and a welcoming, uplifting visual for the holidays.”

The ceremony was co-sponsored by the Alliance for Coney Island and Councilmember Mark Treyger, while the lights themselves were made possible by a $20,000 donation from the Arker Companies, a family-owned real estate company focused on building affordable housing.

“With festive lighting, this throughway is now more inviting for wintertime activities that will benefit local businesses, while providing some holiday cheer for the residents,” Cymon said.

Treyger, as well as newly-elected Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, were on hand for the historic lighting.

“We’re shining a whole new light on the holiday season in Coney Island,” Treyger told this paper. “I am extremely proud to have partnered with the Alliance for Coney Island to secure the funding that brings holiday lighting back to Mermaid Avenue for the first time in decades. It was heartwarming to see so many community members gathered together to see these lights shine bright for the first time.”