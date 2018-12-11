Reaching Out for Christmas Party Volunteers

It takes a lot of people to help Reaching-Out Community Services Inc. organize its annual Christmas parties for children. The organization is seeking volunteers from the community.

Reaching-Out Community Services Inc. is reaching out for help.

The Bensonhurst-based non-profit organization that provides social services to underprivileged families is looking for volunteers to help make its annual Christmas parties for children a big success.

Thomas Neve, executive director of Reaching-Out, sent an email blast out to hundreds of people in the community asking volunteers to step forward to help out with the organization’s 13th Annual Operation Santa Smiles event on Saturday, Dec. 15 and its 13th Annual Santa on Wheels party on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Volunteers are also needed to dress up as cartoon characters to entertain the children at the Dec. 22 party. Anyone interested in playing a cartoon character should contact Neve by emailing tomneve@rcsprograms.org or calling 917-509-9055 no later than Dec. 17.

Operation Santa Smiles will take place at Saint Mary, Mother of Jesus Church Hall, 2311 85th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Neve is asking volunteers to arrive an hour early, at 10 a.m.

But help is also need to decorate the church hall and assist with the arrangements, according to Neve. That will be done on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. “for those who would like to help set up,” Neve wrote in his email.

The Santa on Wheels event will take place on Sat., Dec. 22, at Reaching-Out headquarters, 7708 New Utrecht Ave., from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are planning to volunteer, the best time to arrive is 3:30 p.m.

For more information on the Christmas events sponsored by Reaching-Out Community Services Inc., visit the organization’s website: https://rcsprograms.org/.