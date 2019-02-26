Cops seek man wanted in Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst bank fraud

Cops are still looking for a man wanted for depositing fraudulent checks in Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst banks last summer.

According to authorities, back on Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 at around 3:44 p.m., the suspect, described as a man in his fifties, went into the TD Bank at 99th Street and Fourth Avenue and deposited fraudulent checks into another person’s account. Three days later, on Tuesday, Jun. 5 at around 1:45 p.m., the suspect visited a TD Bank at East Seventh Street and Kings Highway, where he withdrew money from the victim’s account.

Subsequently, on Friday, Jul. 13, 2018 at around 1:39 p.m., the suspect went to the TD Bank branch at Bay Parkway and 86th Street, and again deposited fraudulent checks to another person’s account, then made a withdrawal from the same account.

In both instances, the victims had opened new accounts but didn’t receive their ATM cards and were notified by the banks of the fraud.

Police released an image of the suspect on Tues., Feb. 26.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.