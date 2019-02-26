Pair of perps attack man, 65, with board full of nails in Bensonhurst

Cops say a pair of perps attacked a 65-year-old man with a board in Bensonhurst earlier this month.

Cops say that two men used a board with nails attached to it to attack a man in his sixties on a Bensonhurst block earlier this month.

According to authorities, the victim, 65, was walking home near New Utrecht Avenue and 76th Street on Sun., Feb. 17 at around 5 a.m. when the attack occurred.

The duo reportedly hit the victim in the face, then fled by foot in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained lacerations on his face and right hand. He admitted himself to Maimonides Medical Center and called police.

No arrests have been made.