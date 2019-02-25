WATCH: Cops seek trio of crooks for Sunset Park cell store steal

Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection to the robbery of an electronics store in Sunset Park last week.

Authorities say that, at around 3:30 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 21, the perps entered an AT&T store near the corner of 51st Street and Fifth Avenue, snatched three iPhones and fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.