Another championship bout for Pietro’s Fight Round VII

It was a knockout fundraiser for a great cause as Pietro’s Fight entered its seventh round.

Pietro’s Fight, a nonprofit co-founded by parents Dayna and Manni Scarso in hopes of helping find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) which afflicts their son Pietro, hosted Fight Night Round VII to raise money and awareness for DMD, a recessive X-lined form of muscular dystrophy that affects one in every 3,500 to 5,000 boys.

The annual event, held on Friday, March 15 at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Avenue, is a fundraiser that’s goal is to raise money for promising treatments.

Dayna Scarso welcomed guests and said that when she looked out across the packed room all she saw was a family and an important support system. She thanked the sponsors and all the volunteers who have helped throughout the years for all their hard work.

“Pietro Joseph Scarso, my little boy, our little boy, is turning ten. In celebration of this amazing milestone we have dedicated tonight to him,” she said.

“Despite the fact that the disease has stopped you physically from being able to do the things you like to do, like riding a bike or playing basketball with your friends, or just running crazy with your brother, you still manage to make the best of every day,” Dayna said to Pietro.

“You are the most thoughtful and selfless person I know,” added Manni, calling his son his true inspiration. “I wish your dream of being a dad is realized.”

Thanks to the money raised at these events there are now clinical trials for individuals suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “We are making history, Pietro, and you are going to be a huge part of it,” Dayna added.

The evening’s honorees were Nick Raineri, who helps oversee Raineri Jewelers, a family owned business in Manhattan, and Sal Strazzullo, C.E.O. of Strazzullo Law Firm in Bensonhurst.

Also attending the event were Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello, vicar of development for the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, Msgr. David Cassato of St. Athanasius, Rev. Guy Sbordone of St. Cabrini in Bensonhurst, Brian Chin, vice president and branch manager of Northfield Bank and former state Sen. Marty Golden.

Golden received a loud round of applause when Dayna explained that Pietro’s Fight would not have been possible without Golden’s support. “You have been here by our side from day one,” Dayna said of Golden. “You stood beside us and came to Washington with us guiding us through the last seven years.”

Golden said there is no family that has fought harder than the Scarsos over the past seven years. “There weren’t this many people sitting in this room seven years ago,” said Golden. “Last year there were 630 and this year we have over 700 and the number is growing. It’s because of the money that everyone here is helping to bring in that we have the ability to make this fight a real fight.

“For seven years they’ve fought the good fight and for seven more years we’re going to fight the good fight and we are going to beat this disease,” Golden concluded.