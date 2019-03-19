Bay Ridge Lawyers meeting examines non-immigrant employment visas

The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association and its president Joseph Vasile (center) welcomed Irina A. Olevsky and Igor Dodin as guest speakers during the association’s latest monthly meeting.

The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association hosted a pair of attorneys for this month’s continuing legal education (CLE) meeting at Mama Rao’s Restaurant in Dyker Heights.

Attorneys Irina A. Olevsky and Igor Dodin presented a one-hour CLE titled, “Non-Immigrant Employee Visas Utilized by U.S. Employers” where they discussed temporary and seasonal migrant workers.

“With immigration being such a hot-button issue these days, we wanted to have a CLE on the subject for our members,” said Dominic Famulari, the BRLA’s CLE director. “Igor is a member of our organization, and we knew that he and Irina are both excellent and well versed on the topic.

“As we expected, we had an excellent turnout for this topic, which is a testament to the topic, the organization’s continued growth, and the great job being done by our president, Joe Vasile,” Famulari continued.

The discussion focused primarily on skilled workers and highly-educated employees who fulfill specialty occupations.

“These are issues that the majority of members don’t come across on a daily basis, but it’s important to educate our membership on this topic so that when our clients come to us with these issues, we know how to appropriately advise them,” Famulari added. “More importantly, it helps dispel some of the common misconceptions about this issue that are put forth by the media.”

The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association will hold its next meeting at Mama Rao’s on March 27. Justice Jeffrey Sunshine will deliver a CLE on updates in Matrimonial Law.