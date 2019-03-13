Detective apprehends baby lamb after Gowanus Expressway adventure

March is in like a lion, out like a lamb on the Gowanus Expressway, apparently.

A baby lamb was rescued by an NYPD detective Wednesday morning after a brief adventure on the highway.

“I was standing outside of my car when a motorist drove up next to me and said, ‘Officer, there’s a goat on the highway,’” Detective Dominick Gatto told reporters.

That goat turned out to be a female lamb – a lamb now nicknamed Speedy.

“People were passing by at first,” Gatto said, adding that, eventually “a few people jumped out” to assist him in apprehending the animal.

Former Councilmember Sal Albanese tweeted earlier Wednesday that a goat was seen galloping along Third Avenue in Bay Ridge. Authorities could not confirm, however, that that animal was Speedy. In fact, they have no idea where she came from.

Baby goat running along 3rd ave in Brooklyn, right now! Animals breaking out — Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) March 13, 2019

The lamb’s excursion on the expressway did take place from about 63rd to 68th Street, though, said Gatto, who, once he got one hand on Speedy, put her in the back of his squad car and got her to the 72nd Precinct, where they picked up a carrier before passing Speedy off to Animal Control.

“I was just scared a car was going to hit her,” Gatto said, adding that, of all his bizarre encounters on the job, this one ranks in the top five.