Man’s body found floating near Brooklyn Army Terminal

A man’s body was spotted and recovered near the 58th Street Pier this morning.

According to authorities, on March 13 at around 11:14 a.m., police found a body floating in the water near the Brooklyn Army Terminal

NYPD’s Harbor unit recovered the unidentified, decomposed body, described as a white man in his 40s.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at around 11:38 a.m..

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.