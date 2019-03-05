Northfield Bank hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for its new branch in Brooklyn Heights

Bay Ridge resident Brian Chin, vice president and branch manager of Northfield Bank has been spending much more time in Brooklyn Heights these days.

With the official grand opening of a new Northfield branch at Court and State Streets on Saturday, March 2, Chin, along with Northfield Bank President and CEO Steven Klein, introduced Northfield’s unique personal services to the Heights.

Northfield Bank has been a popular fixture in Bay Ridge thanks to Chin, who serves on boards for almost every civic organization in the community. Chin will now also take on the role of vice president and branch manager of the new location at 112 Court Street.

It has certainly been a decade of Brooklyn growth for the Jersey-based company. With 10 branches throughout the borough, Northfield continues to bring its own brand of banking expertise to neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

Chin was especially pleased with the turnout for the grand opening. “We organized this event with the business community and with not-for-profit groups as a brief introduction about Northfield Bank,” said Chin.

Northfield Bank was founded in 1887 with a mission of serving the financial needs of a community. “We are proudly continuing that tradition today by staying true to our reputation of trust, respect and stability,” Chin explained. “We love to say that Northfield Bank was born in 1887 but was built for today.”

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was made even more special with the awarding of checks to three noteworthy Brooklyn Heights not-for-profit organizations in the amount of $1,500 each. The checks were presented to the Brooklyn Heights Association, the New York Memory Center, and Heights and Hills.

The bank’s executive management team and staff attended the grand opening. The event also featured face painting for the kids and prize giveaways.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce welcomed Northfield Bank to the neighborhood by presenting it with a map of Brooklyn Heights. “It was a wonderful gift,” Chin said. “Brooklyn is hot and this is their way of showing their commitment to Northfield Bank and our commitment of supporting businesses within the Brooklyn Heights community.”