Rose to hold first Bay Ridge town hall

Freshman Rep. Max Rose is coming to Bay Ridge to hear directly from his constituents.

Rose, a Democrat who represents Bay Ridge and several other southwest Brooklyn neighborhoods, as well as the entire borough of Staten Island, will hold a town hall on Saturday, March 23, at Fort Hamilton High School, 8301 Shore Road, starting at 3 p.m.

The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The school’s entrance is located on Narrows Avenue and 85th Street.

“There’s been a lot going on both in New York and in Washington, from passing legislation allowing construction of the East Shore Seawall, to fighting for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, to just last week keeping our promise to clean up corruption by passing H.R. 1. So I’m looking forward to hearing how I’m doing, and more importantly, what I can be doing better because showing up and being held accountable is the most important part of this job,” Rose said in a statement.

Rose is also holding a town hall on Staten Island. That event will take place on Monday, March 18 at Saint Philips Baptist Church, 77 Bennett St., at 6 p.m.

Rose defeated Republican incumbent Dan Donovan in the race for New York’s 11th Congressional District November. Donovan frequently came under fire from grass-roots organizations for not holding in-person town hall meetings. Donovan hosted telephone town halls in which constituents would call in.

Rose, a U.S. Army veteran who serves on the House Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs committees, recently made news when he was tapped by fellow members of the New York congressional delegation to lead a bipartisan effort to build support in Congress for legislation to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund permanently.

“We need to do more than just shake somebody’s hand and say we have a picture of the Twin Towers in our office or we decided to serve in this body because of 9/11,” Rose said in a House floor speech on March 8. “We need to make sure that these heroes are never forgotten and are always taken care of.”