Two men shot inside Gravesend home

The scene outside a Gravesend home where, cops say, two people were shot Wednesday night.

Two men were shot inside a home in Gravesend Wednesday night.

According to authorities, at around 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 6, an unknown man walked into a home on Bay 34th Street between 86th Street and Benson Avenue, shot two men in their thirties and fled the scene.

One victim, 35, was shot in the legs while the other, 37, was shot in the foot. Both were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and both have since been listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains unapprehended and the investigation is ongoing.

“I was honestly terrified,” said neighbor Georgie Uzunova. “I’m really scared for my safety now. This is considered a good neighborhood, a safe neighborhood. It’s very shocking and I hope the people hurt are okay and that this person gets caught.”

“That’s pretty crazy,” added local resident Andrew Szatan. “I’ve been living here four years and nothing like this ever occurred here. I noticed a helicopter. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet