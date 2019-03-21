WATCH: Man wanted for robbery of 78-year-old woman in Bay Ridge

Police are looking for the man they say robbed a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, the suspect approached the woman near the northwest corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 90th Street and tried to snatch her purse. The woman fell to the ground and the crook took the purse.

Cops say the suspect fled southbound on Fort Hamilton Parkway. He allegedly swiped a credit card and around $60 from the purse before tossing it.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a green waist-length jacket and hooded sweatshirt.

