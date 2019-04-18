Ninth annual benefit set for 152nd Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

Everyone loves a parade and Brooklyn’s 152nd Kings County Memorial Day Parade is one of the oldest in the nation. And to make sure it keeps marching along, there’s a festive fundraiser happening on April 28 at Patsy’s restaurant, 8814 Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

It’s the ninth annual such event that helps raise funds for the parade while attendees enjoy an afternoon filled with good food, drinks, music and a 50/50 raffle.

Ray Aalbue, who serves as chair of Brooklyn’s 152nd Memorial Day Parade Committee, recently announced that former state Sen. Marty Golden will be this year’s parade grand marshal.

Golden, a former New York City police officer and city councilmember, served as state senator from 2003 to 2018 and sponsored thousands of bills in the Senate focused on public safety, tax cuts, economic development, education and senior citizen quality of life.

Aside from his legislative accomplishments, Golden was also extremely active within the community, sponsoring the summer concert series, Halloween walks, Christmas tree lightings and many other much-anticipated events throughout his district.

“As a civil servant, Marty supported the parade throughout his career in the City Council and the state legislature,” Aalbue told this paper.



“Marty has always been a staunch advocate for veterans and the men and women who serve our country on active duty,” Aalbue added. “He honored local veterans at the state legislature in Albany and supported the families at Fort Hamilton, the only active duty military installation in New York City. He not only served his city and state but he served his country as a national guardsman while he was protecting our community as a police officer. It is fitting that he leads the march down Third Avenue on May 27.”



The fundraiser will feature an impressive lineup of musical talent including the popular local group Whippoorwill, with Paul Cassone, Matt D’Emic and John Lepore performing pop, rock and folk songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s opening the show at 2 p.m.



They’re followed by Irish favorites the Canny Brothers at 3 p.m.; then, at 4 p.m., top pop group Alive N Kickin featuring Pepe Cardona, who scored a top-10 hit with “Tighter, Tighter” in 1970; the Rolling Stones tribute band Sha-Doobie at 5 p.m.; and pop-rock group Head and South at 6 p.m.

This year, the parade committee has designated the American Legion as deputy marshal since it’s celebrating its 100th anniversary.