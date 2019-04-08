WATCH: Pair of perps wanted for handcuffing, robbing Sunset Park internet cafe employee

Cops are looking for two men who allegedly attacked and robbed an employee over the weekend inside an internet cafe in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, the two crooks entered an internet cafe on 57th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, approached a 29-year-old man who worked there and sprayed him with a chemical substance before handcuffing him.



The duo then stole $600 from the cash register and $500 from the victim’s wallet before fleeing the scene.



The man sustained minor injuries.



Cops say one of the suspects is an Asian male in his early twenties with a large build. He was last seen wearing a light colored, hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as an Asian male in his early twenties, but with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light colored, hooded shirt and light colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

