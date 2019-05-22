Manufacturing the future: New tech hub lands in Sunset Park

Makerspace NYC — a community workspace for makers, builders, tinkerers, hardware developers, hobbyists, artists and entrepreneurs — launched its new 20,000-square foot prototyping facility at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday.



Futureworks Makerspace — whose impending arrival was announced last October — provides tenants with affordable access to advanced machinery, including industrial grade plasma cutters, 3-D printers and laser cutters.



According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the agency behind BAT, the facility consists of four programs that will create over 2,000 well-paying jobs over 10 years.



The incubator at the facility will host an education center designed to support small businesses by providing services to nurture business growth and create a vibrant entrepreneurial community.



“We’re thrilled to expand Makerspace to Sunset Park, and work with the entrepreneurs and businesses at BAT and beyond,” said Executive Director of Makerspace NYC Scott Van Campen. “As a hub for innovation, we feel right at home at BAT and can’t wait to see people start creating in the space.”



Leading up to the official opening, Makerspace NYC provided preview access to existing members and current BAT tenants. Chocolatier Jacques Torres, one of those tenants, used the shared 3-D printers to make 3-D models for his chocolate molds.



Other tenants that used the facility included stop-motion animation filmmaker Anneke Schoenfeld, who created sets using the shared laser cutters for Cinch Mark Films, and entrepreneur Justin Brock, who made a customized handheld game console that can be used to play any video game from the 1970s through the mid-1990s.



NYCEDC also plans to offer education and training opportunities on advanced manufacturing equipment, and related tools and software (STEAM for K-12 and skills building workshops for adults) at the Futureworks Makerspace, and support entrepreneurs and small industrial businesses through community programming, events and prototyping design services.



The agency also plans to promote creativity and collaboration across disciplines to make technology accessible to anyone who wants to make something, regardless of skills or experience.

