Missing man with Alzheimer’s, 75, last seen in Bensonhurst

Frank Mariosa was last seen near Bay Ridge Parkway and 19th Avenue on Tuesday.

UPDATE (3:39 p.m.): The missing man has been found safe.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert after a 75-year-old man went missing on Tuesday at around 10 a.m.



The man, Frank Mariosa, who has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention, was last seen around Bay Ridge Parkway and 19th Avenue.



He is described as 5’8″ tall and around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweater, black shoes and black rimmed glasses.



