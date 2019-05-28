NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island employee receives Sloan Public Service Award

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island’s Joseph Marcellino, MPH, CHE, associate director of emergency management, received the prestigious Sloan Public Service Award for his helping lead emergency hospital services during both Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy. The award is given to those who have shown extraordinary service and dedication in upholding the public interest.



Marcellino was presented with a check for $10,000 at an afternoon reception held on Thursday, May 23 in the hospital’s Kane Auditorium. He received the award at an evening ceremony held in the Great Hall at Cooper Union in New York City.



Marcellino was selected from among 250,000 New York City workers to receive the honor. He is one of six recipients of this esteemed award for extraordinary work and commitment to the public.



During Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy, he organized and coordinated the successful evacuation, closure and reopening of the hospital. Marcellino is a nationally recognized expert in both public health emergency management and agency preparedness and response.



“Although we are in a time when the unforeseen looms and we expect the unexpected, I am encouraged by having a consummate professional such as Joe leading our emergency preparedness and response,” said William Brown, MBA, FACHE, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



“Thanks to Joe’s leadership, our employees in every line of work are ready to act immediately when needed. Because of his expertise during disasters such as Superstorm Sandy, precious lives were saved,” added Brown.



Marcellino was humbled by the recognition. “I am passionate about my profession and I love what I do, so receiving the Sloan Public Service Award is an incredible honor,” said Marcellino.



“However, this award is not only about me. I’m standing here accepting this award today because of the dedication, professionalism and compassion of all of my coworkers and individual team members who have enabled me to bring ideas into reality.”



Marcellino serves on the Board of Directors and as chairperson of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City. He is also an assistant professor at St. John’s University, where he teaches health policy. During his career, he has also served on numerous local, state and federal emergency management committees and commissions.



Prior to joining NYC Health + Hospitals, Marcellino held positions directing emergency health and medical preparedness activities for the New York City Office of Emergency Management and also at New York City Emergency Medical Services, developing the emergency management action plans for the city. In addition to strategic preparedness, he has demonstrated organizational and operational leadership during significant catastrophic events throughout the city.



For 45 years, the Fund for the City has bestowed the New York Sloan Public Service Award annually upon six outstanding civil servants. It is considered the Nobel Prize of city government. The fund has recognized city employees at all ranks and levels of government who have shown extraordinary service and dedication to upholding the public interest.



The other 2019 honorees are Keith Herman, chief fleet officer, deputy commissioner, NYC DCAS; Renee Parham, director, Emergency Services Bureau Office of Enforcement and Neighborhood Services, New York City Housing Preservation & Development; Gesille Dixon, borough director, Bronx Neighborhood Library Networks, New York Public Library; Candy Rodriguez, school safety agent, Joan of Arc Public School Complex, NYPD; and John Gallagher, deputy warden in command, Department of Correction.



