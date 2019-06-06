Cuomo orders state police to help NYPD with mailbox probe

The U.S. Postal Service replaced the mailbox with a new one soon after the incident.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose late father’s name was scrawled alongside an anti-Semitic message left by a vandal on a Bay Ridge mail box on June 5, said he will put the resources of the New York State Police on the case.

Cuomo announced that he has directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist the NYPD in the investigation into the shocking incident and to provide all resources necessary to hold the vandal accountable.

“I am disgusted to learn of yet another disturbing incident of anti-Semitism in our state, this time with the words ‘Kill All Jews,’ ‘Israel’ and ‘Mario Cuomo’ written on a mailbox in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Hate speech and threatening language has no place in our state, and the mailbox was immediately replaced with a new one after the graffiti was reported,” the governor said in a statement on Thursday.

The late Mario Cuomo, father of the current governor, served as New York’s governor from 1983 to 1994.

“Enough is enough. We are reaching our breaking point and these despicable acts of violence must stop. We will not back down in this fight against intolerance and bigotry, and we will continue to stand up to those individuals who spew hateful language and attempt to spread fear across our state. As New Yorkers and as a nation, we must denounce anti-Semitism and hate in all its forms,” the governor stated.



This is the second time in a week that Cuomo ordered the state’s Hate Crime Unit to get involved in a Brooklyn incident. He did the same in February in Queens.