Fourth Avenue from 58th to 60th street to be closed for next three weeks during night hours

Fourth Avenue between 58th and 60th street will be closed overnight for the next three weeks for construction.

To facilitate the construction of an elevator at the R train 59th Street station, Fourth Avenue from 58th to 60th street will be closed for the next three weeks, beginning tonight.



The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be re-routed onto 58th Street to Fifth Avenue.

The MTA notified Community Board 7 today, according to District Manager Jeremy Laufer.



“This closure is necessary because National Grid will be removing their pipe underground in order for the construction of the elevator to take place,” Laufer said in an email. “Please note we learned about this less than twelve hours before the closure. We are only the messenger.”



In addition, according to Laufer,, “If weekend work is necessary, the streets will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.”

