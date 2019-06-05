Maimonides cardiologists are top performers for nine years in a row

If you are a Brooklyn resident and you or a loved one needs cardiac care in an emergency, you’re in luck. According to the latest New York State Department of Health report, Maimonides Medical Center is the top-ranking hospital for outstanding patient outcomes in angioplasty and stents in emergency cases.

“This marks the ninth year in a row that our interventional cardiologists have set the bar at the highest level,” announced Maimonides President and CEO Kenneth Gibbs. “The families of Brooklyn have what are literally the best cardiac experts in the state right here at Maimonides.”

Dr. Jacob Shani, chair of cardiology, credits patients with adding to the success rate. “Our patients at the Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute inspire us every day to achieve the very best outcomes,” said Shani. “We’re proud to provide the most advanced protocols—many of them developed here at Maimonides—to the most populated borough of New York City.”

The New York State report shows mortality rates for angioplasty in three categories: emergency cases, non-emergency cases and all cases. According to a statement, Maimonides is the only hospital in the state to achieve significantly low rates in all three categories for the three-year period reported. In fact, it achieved the lowest mortality rate in the state for emergency cases.

“The state report confirms what most Brooklyn residents already know: In a cardiac emergency, no hospital does angioplasty better than Maimonides,” said Dr. Robert Frankel, director of interventional cardiology. “We attribute our extraordinary outcomes to our team approach — we work together every day, challenging ourselves and each other to provide the very best care.”

The Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute encompasses experts in cardiology, vascular and endovascular surgery, anesthesiology, interventional cardiology, radiology, electrophysiology, critical care and cardiothoracic surgery. Physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, specialized technicians and therapists, and other healthcare professionals collaborate with referring physicians on the care of each and every patient.

