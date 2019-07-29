Dead body found under Verrazzano Bridge

A man in his 20s was found floating next to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge off Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge on Saturday afternoon, according to police from the 68th Precinct.

Police said they were investigating whether the man, unidentified as of Sunday afternoon, was the owner of a car that had been left on the bridge earlier on Saturday.

The body was found by fishermen at 5:49 p.m. floating on the Brooklyn side of the bridge next to the promenade bike path, police say. Police from the Harbor Unit and Emergency Service Unit brought the body up to the Fort Hamilton concrete dock and then onto the bike path, which was then closed off to weekend riders.

Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, argued earlier this summer that the Bridges and Tunnels unit of the MTA should install suicide-prevention barriers along the Verrazzano.