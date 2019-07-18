Heroes Night celebrated at MCU Park’s Wall of Remembrance

It was a solemn night to reflect and recall loved ones lost on Sept. 11, 2001 and pay tribute to the heroic first responders who risked their lives to save lives at the twin towers.

Over 500 people attended the 12th Heroes Night celebration at the Wall of Remembrance at MCU Park in Coney Island on Friday, July 12.

Those attending the service included families of first responders, 36 probationary firefighters carrying the American flag, the FDNY Ceremonial Unit and the FDNY Emerald Society Bagpipers.

The event allows the families of first responders to enjoy a Brooklyn Cyclones baseball game following a prayer service at the wall with FDNY Chaplain Msgr. John Delendick.

This year’s tribute honored the memory of Raymond Goffio, FDNY honorary battalion chief and Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance director. First responder Goffio died last year. Goffio’s brother Joe threw out the first pitch at the Cyclones game.

“I think the most important thing is that Brooklyn never forgot,” Honorary Deputy Chief with the New York City Fire Department and founder of the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance, Sol Moglen, told this paper.

“I think it’s a great thing that Brooklyn does,” he added. “We’re not a big operation like Yankee Stadium, but we do everything that the big guys do and we even have our own flag and that’s what the fire probies carry.”

Moglen explained that the flag is named in honor of former board member Shelly Goldfeder, who played a major role in creating the Wall of Remembrance. “He helped make it a reality,” Moglen added.

They also saluted Port Authority Officer David Lim who was part of a K-9 team, and his dog, Sirius, who was killed on 9/11. Lim attended the ceremony with his family.

Moglen said that the next memorial event — called “The Night Before” — will take place on Sept. 10.

“We have a lot of families that find it too difficult to go down to Ground Zero on Sept. 11 so they like to come to the wall the night before and share their experiences,” explained Moglen.

“And of course Brooklyn’s memorial is a memorial that celebrates their lives,” he added. “We tell them to come to Brooklyn by the ocean and we can celebrate their lives together.”

