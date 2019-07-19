Seventh annual Play for Pink Golf Tournament raises money for cancer research

It was a perfect afternoon to golf for a very good cause on Saturday, July 13 at the seventh annual Play for Pink tournament at Dyker Beach Golf Course. The fundraiser was sponsored by the Brookridge Women’s Golf Club with all proceeds going to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

According to event organizer and Brookridge Women’s Golf Club member Katherine Condon this was their best turnout so far.



“It feels awesome to be here,” Condon told this paper. “The weather is perfect and I believe this is our best event ever. We were sold out two weeks ago with 144 players of all levels—from expert to amateur — with men hitting the links as well as women.”



Conlon was also thrilled that this year’s event raised over $28,000, besting last year’s total of $25,000.

“It’s also wonderful that Dyker Beach Golf Course on their own ran different events to collect money for us,” continued Condon. “They donated over $6,300 towards this event and that to me is very special that they would do this for us. I love golf and it’s just a great event overall.”

The day included a continental breakfast, 18 holes of golf with a cart, hole in one contests and longest drive contests. After playing, golfers enjoyed lunch on the Dyker Beach Golf Club veranda with door prizes, raffles and gifts.

This year’s winners were Eddie Gardner, Victoria Gardner, Terry Tarangelo and Maddie Lopez.



Dyker Beach Golf Course has been hosting the Brookridge Women’s Golf Club since 1955.

