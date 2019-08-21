In Public Service – August 20, 2019

BY JOHN ALEXANDER AND PAULA KATINAS

Malliotakis chosen by GOP as “Young Gun”

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who is running for District 11 U.S. Rep., a position currently held by Democrat Max Rose, has been selected by the National Republican Congressional Committee as “On the Radar” for the committee’s 2020 Young Guns program.

The program mentors candidates in races across the country to provide them with the necessary tools to run successful campaigns against their Democratic opponents.

“Being selected as a Young Gun shows that your campaign is well on its way to raising the funds and assembling the resources needed for victory in the 2020 election. In the first quarter, we surprised pundits and politicos alike when we raised more money than any Republican challenger in the nation,” said Malliotakis, whose Assembly district includes parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“Now, with the Young Guns designation, we have received the NRCC’s seal of approval that will let Republican donors across the nation know we have the wherewithal to win back control of New York’s 11th Congressional District,” she continued.

Young Guns is a recruitment program that identifies candidates across the country who embody the principles of the House Republican Conference and show promise of running a successful campaign. First started in the 2007-2008 election cycle, the program seeks to retake the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. —JA

Colton calls for cease and desist against National Grid

Assemblymember William Colton, whose district includes Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights, has asked the New York State Public Service Commissioner to issue a cease-and-desist order to National Grid following the utility company’s refusal to provide gas service in Brooklyn.

“A large number of constituents in my district came to my office claiming that National Grid is refusing to open new accounts or restore services for returning customers,” said Colton.

“National Grid has put all new applications on hold, and is holding residential and business customers hostage. They are claiming that, due to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s denial of a water quality permit for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project, there is not enough gas supply for the new customers.”

Colton said that he had not heard of any independent projection of gas usage for the next 10 years that justify the action.

“It is absolutely outrageous that our community has to suffer through this disgraceful demonstration of corporate greed by a company that is entrusted with supplying an essential service,” contended Colton.

“National Grid is violating public trust by refusing to provide gas service, which is a necessity for people, and must be fully investigated to determine whether there is any justification to their demand for an additional pipeline and a steep increase in gas pricing,” he continued.

“The cease-and-desist order must be issued to National Grid to stop it from arbitrarily denying new service orders until there is a public hearing to determine whether there is sufficient gas supply or a deficit that would justify not opening new accounts,” added Colton. —JA

Rose calls on administration to increase opioid treatment funding

Following reports that continued funding for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs is in limbo for the next fiscal year, Congressmember Max Rose has led an effort urging the Trump administration to make clear that funding will continue as intended.

“We’ve made progress, thanks in huge part to those on the front lines who have been doing incredible work to help those battling the disease of addiction,” said Rose. “Now is the time to double down, not waiver, and all it will take is for the administration to make a clear statement saying they will continue this funding as planned.”

Last month, the New York Times reported that neither the president nor any of the administration’s top health officials has publicly committed to extend opioid funding to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration past next year, when funding is scheduled to run out.

In a letter to the president, Rose and a dozen members of Congress wrote, “Two years ago, Congress took comprehensive and bipartisan action to provide states with the resources to fight the epidemic head-on. These resources have been and continue to be an important tool in our fight against the crisis, but unfortunately, they risk expiring without further appropriations. We write to ask you to partner with us and commit to ensuring the continued funding of these vital programs. We are concerned that neither you nor senior officials in your administration have commented publicly about extending the funding beyond the FY 2020 appropriations cycle.” —JA

Myrie brings his office to subway station

Assemblymember Zellnor Myrie is bringing his district office to the Franklin Avenue subway station as part of his “Z On Your Block” series of events designed to bring the freshman lawmaker closer to his constituents.

Myrie will be at the Franklin Avenue station on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The station serves the 2, 3, 4 and 5 subway lines.

“Chat with Senator Myrie about issues and concerns you have about your community, or just say hi!” the announcement from Myrie’s office reads.

Myrie, a Democrat whose district includes Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park, also announced that a food security screening for senior citizens will be part of the Lenox Road Baptist Church Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Senior citizens living in Central Brooklyn can obtain information about healthy eating and healthy lifestyle changes at the fair, which will take place at 1356 Nostrand Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will also get the chance to speak with medical professionals and fill out a health questionnaire. —PK