In Public Service – August 23, 2019

Richardson to host Family Day

Assemblymember Diana Richardson will host her Fourth Annual Family Day event on Saturday, Aug. 24, on the block outside her district office at 330 Empire Blvd., starting at noon.

Participants can expect lots of food, games and music, according to Richardson, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

“It is my desire that this will serve as a fun-filled day with unforgettable experiences to bring families and community leaders closer together and give back to students in need,” Richardson said in a statement.

For information on Family Day, call Richardson’s district office at 718-771-3105.

Malliotakis blasts Cuomo’s license plate plan

Calling it a middle class tax on license plates, Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis blasted Gov. Cuomo’s new plan to charge drivers a $20 fee to keep their license plates and a $25 fee for new plates which will have a new design.

Gov. Cuomo has stated that the new license plates are needed so that E-ZPass can read them more clearly.

But Malliotakis, a Republican representing parts of Bay Ridge and Staten Island, charged that it is a tax on hardworking New Yorkers.

“This is a new shadow tax on people, another cash grab. Plain and simple,” Malliotakis said.

“New York is already a high tax state that drives away businesses and young people. It’s time to stop frivolously wasting taxpayer money. New Yorkers already pay enough in transportation costs between tolls, trains and congestion pricing. These new plates, which require people to pay even more, are unacceptable,” she said.

Ortiz celebrates World Senior Citizens Day

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz spent World Senior Citizens Day, on Aug. 21, at a local senior center greeting the older adults and discussing efforts he has made to improve the quality of life for the elderly.

“August 21 was World Senior Citizens Day. I had a wonderful time with some of the seniors at the Sunset Park Neighborhood Senior Center (formally known as the Maren Heim Senior Center). It’s one of my favorite places to visit,” Ortiz wrote in his weekly newsletter to constituents.

Ortiz, a Democrat whose district covers Sunset Park and Red Hook, urged his constituents to visit a senior citizens center in their community.

“Our seniors deserve to be celebrated. They are a wealth of knowledge and memories. Visit one your favorite seniors this weekend. I’m sure they’d love to see you!” he wrote.

Schumer, Gillibrand announce anti-terror funds for NYC

New York’s two U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, announced this week that New York City will receive $178 million in federal funding through the Urban Area Security Initiative, funding that is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The UASI program provides funding to help address the needs of high-threat, high-density urban areas by helping to protect against, respond to and recover from acts of terrorism.

In addition, $11 million will be awarded through UASI’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program

to 116 nonprofit organizations in the New York City area that are at high-risk of an attack to improve their security.

“With both ISIS-inspired attacks and horrific hate crimes targeting places of worship becoming more frequent across the globe, we must do all we can to help protect top terror targets like New York City and help people of all faiths worship in safety and security,” Schumer said in a statement.

“These anti-terror funds will help our law enforcement protect and save lives, and it will also provide nonprofits and places of worship that are at risk of being targeted with the resources they need to enhance their security and help prevent attacks,” Gillibrand stated.

