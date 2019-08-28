In Public Service – August, 27 2019

Maloney introduces bill to fix parks

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney has introduced legislation to make it easier for community leaders in cities like New York to establish community gardens and revitalize their local parks.

Maloney’s bill, the Revitalizing Cities Through Parks Enhancement (RECIPE) Act would establish a $10 million grant program to assist non-profit community groups. The non-profits would obtain leases for vacant, municipally-owned lots. The grant funds would help the groups set up the community gardens and parks.

“Most cities don’t have the space or resources to create these community parks, so it’s up to us to step in,” said Maloney, whose district includes Greenpoint and other parts of North Brooklyn. “We have the power to turn vacant lots into gardens and parks which will beautify our neighborhoods, increase property values and provide safe, clean areas for our children to play. Open spaces and community parks are a critical part of urban infrastructure.”

The grant program would operate under the auspices of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant for an individual organization would not $250,000 in a single year.

Colton receives Legislative Champion Award

Assemblymember Bill Colton has received the “Legislative Champion” award from the non-profit organization LiveOnNY for his efforts to promote organ donations.

Colton, a Democrat representing Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights, co-sponsored the New York State Living Donor Support Act as well as legislation to provide a tax deduction for organ donors. In addition, he also supported the Recommendation of Donation Education in High Schools, a bill to help increase awareness of organ and tissue donations.

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit organization that seeks to assist New Yorkers in need of organ and tissue donations. LiveOnNY also serves as the federally-designated organ procurement organization for New York City, Colton said.

Colton accepted the award from LiveOnNY at a Wellness Fair and Family Day at Seth Low Park, an event he co-sponsored the United Chinese Association of Brooklyn.

Myrie to host block party

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is hosting his first annual block party on Saturday, Sept. 14 on Lincoln Road between New York Avenue and Nostrand Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Myrie, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park, said the idea behind the block party is to help youngsters to kick off the start of the school year.

“Come meet Team Z and join us for fun, music, food, and more!” Myrie wrote in a newsletter to constituents.

Myrie will be distributing free backpacks to kids on a first-come, first serve basis.

In other news, Myrie will welcome representatives from the group NHS Brooklyn to his district office at 1077 Nostrand Ave. on Monday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide counseling and support on tenants’ rights issues.

NHS Brooklyn will also advise residents of their rights in foreclosure proceedings.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but Myrie urged residents to call his office at 718-284-4700 to find out what documents they will need to bring with them.