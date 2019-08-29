National GOP names Malliotakis ‘Young Gun’

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis (center) recently met with Ivanka Trump (right) and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to discuss her candidacy.

BAY RIDGE — In a sign that the race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose and Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis is drawing national attention a year ahead of the 2020 election, the National Republican Congressional Committee has named Malliotakis one of its “Young Guns.”

Young Guns is a recruitment program that identifies candidates across the country demonstrating signs of running a successful campaign to win House seats. Young Guns are offered assistance by the NRCC in their campaigns. Candidates from all across the country clamor to be included in the program.

Young Guns is broken into different levels containing measurable goals that candidates have to achieve to advance in the program. The first step is the “On the Radar” program, in which candidates have to show that they can raise significant funds for their election campaigns.

Malliotakis’ campaign committee, Nicole for New York, raised $550,579 the first six months of this year and had $475,193 “cash-on-hand” at the end of the second quarter, which ended June 30.

Malliotakis, a state assemblymember representing Bay Ridge and Staten Island, is seeking to unseat Rose in the 2020 election in New York’s 11th Congressional District. The district covers the entire borough of Staten Island and takes in Southwest Brooklyn.

Rose, a U.S. Army veteran, was elected to Congress in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Donovan.

Malliotakis was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. She ran for mayor against Bill de Blasio in 2017 and lost.

Malliotakis has met with major GOP figures like U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the House leadership team, to discuss her campaign to win a seat in Congress.

She has also talked to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, who is a senior advisor to the president.

“I want to thank my contributors and campaign team for helping raise the funds necessary to be selected as ‘On the Radar,’ the important first step in being chosen as a member of the NRCC’s Young Guns program. In the first quarter, we surprised pundits and politicos alike when we raised more money than any Republican challenger in the nation,” Malliotakis said.

“Representative Max Rose needs to know that the voters of NY-11 are on to his charade of claiming to be a moderate when in the district, while all the time defending and supporting the words and actions of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar and the other radical socialists who are taking over the Democrat Party. With the Young Gun designation, we’ll have the resources to defeat him in next year’s election,” Malliotakis added.

Rose wasn’t the least bit impressed by his opponent’s Young Gun status.

“It’s no surprise that a former lobbyist like Nicole is so focused on getting approval from the DC establishment because people back home know she hasn’t accomplished a damn thing,” he said in a text message to the Home Reporter.