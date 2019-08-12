Rash of robberies strikes south Brooklyn

BY VICTOR PORCELLI

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with seven separate armed robberies that occurred between July 31 and Aug. 9, officials said.

The string of robberies happened outside buildings in the 62nd, 66th and 68th precincts, according to police. Police believe the suspects, who have held each victim at gunpoint and demanded their belongings, use the D and N train to get to and from each mugging.

The suspects have allegedly targeted seven males. The victims have lost phones, jewelry and money in the robberies, officials said.

Both suspects have been described as black men between 17 to 25 years-of age and around 160 lbs., according to police. Authorities said one of the suspects was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes and black sneakers. That suspect was also seen in a white tank top on another occasion.

The second suspect, according to police, was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. On another occasion he was seen in a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.