BWAC to present its 41st annual fall season exhibition

A look at some of the art that will be displayed at this fall’s BWAC exhibition.

RED HOOK —The fall season is upon us and it’s time for Red Hook to celebrate art with its annual tradition.

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC), a non-profit organization formed in 1978, will once again host its annual fall show, now for the 41st year.

The event features and helps artists while giving them a forum to present their work, and provides entertainment during its opening day, slated this year for Saturday, Sept. 21.

”BWAC’S fall art show presents three diverse exhibits that represents the wide variety of representation in the art world,” said artist and public relations for BWAC Janice Weiss.”We are extremely excited about this show because of its diversity,” she said.

According to BWAC, this year, the exhibition will feature:

•Color: This exhibition explores the myriad of ways color elicits feeling and meaning in our lives, both positive and negative. “Juror Jocelyn Miller (Assistant Curator, MoMA PS1) has selected a stellar range of vibrant work, from a pool of national talent, that embodies what color can mean in the 21st century,” said show curator Alicia Degener.

•Fall In / Fall Out: This exhibition features BWAC artists living and working in the New York City area, attempting to define and better understand their world as life falls in and falls out before them.

•Grand Installations: Spatial Relations: The exhibit featuring eight artists hailing from the New York area and beyond.

“Each of the artists selected for this exhibition,” said show curator Steven (Fritz) Weiss, “has constructed installations in differing media that include physical objects, sound, video, projection and personal interaction. They invite us to linger, look, wonder and ponder what populates their installation space so viewers can draw their own conclusions.”

Co-curator Susan Handwerker added, “Each installation is an experience that must be seen and walked through in person. These installations are designed to make us smile, make us think and make us re-evaluate what Spatial Relations means to ourselves and each other.”

The opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-6 p.m. and will include special performances, food, beer, wine and Red Hook specialty cocktails. Food will be provided by Judith Eloise Hooper and Ample Hills ice cream.

BWAC member Natalie Janowski will also kick off BWAC’s young performer series at 3 p.m.

The exhibition, which is free, is always a popular event, according to Weiss.

“People come from all over,” she said during last year’s event. “We have a ferry that comes from Manhattan and it stops right across the street at Fairway so there are a lot of people coming from Manhattan and all the boroughs. Because it’s such a wide range of artwork, we have a huge crowd coming in. One time I clocked over 1,000 people in one day. It’s a huge amount of people coming to look and purchase.”

The exhibition can be seen at BWAC, 481 Van Brunt St., Door 7, every weekend from Saturday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1-6 p.m. Donations are accepted. For a full list of performances, artists and more, visit www.bwac.org.