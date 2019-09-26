Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox:

Cops seek man for masturbating in front of children near Bay Ridge playground

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Photo courtesy of NYPD Surveillance image of the suspect.

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted for masturbating in front of children at a Bay Ridge playground.

According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 23 at around 2 p.m., the suspect was at a playground at the corner of Shore Parkway and 99th Street, watching the children as he masturbated.

Cops say a 51-year-old male witness confronted the suspect and the two got into a fight. The suspect punched the witness and took off.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

