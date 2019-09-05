Cops seek man who robbed Bay Ridge senior

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a 72-year-old woman in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at around 1:10 p.m., the suspect ran up to the woman at the corner of 94th Street and Marine Avenue, snatched her chain from her neck and fled eastbound on 94th Street.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

