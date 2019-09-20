In Public Service – September 19, 2019

Frontus moves district office

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus has moved her Coney Island district office to 2002 Mermaid Ave., a location that she said provides easier access for her constituents.

Frontus, a Democrat representing Coney Island and parts of Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge, formerly worked out of an office in the Luna Park residential development.

“As an elected official, it’s important that my door is always open to the communities I serve. Hearing what matters most to the people who live, work and raise a family here in Brooklyn helps me better represent our neighborhoods and tackle important issues they care about. This new office offers a more accessible space for residents to voice their thoughts and concerns,” Frontus said.

For more information, call Frontus’ office at 718-266-0267.

Carroll leery of election commission changes

Assemblymember Robert Carroll, who provided testimony at a recent hearing of the New York State Public Campaign Financing and Election Commission, said he supports public financing of elections but is leery of having the commission making changes to the current system.

“Removing barriers for those seeking office, and reducing the influence of money in the process, are worthy and important undertakings. However, I harbor strong reservations against empowering an unelected and unaccountable commission to make these changes,” said Carroll, who was one of only a handful of legislators voting against the creation of the commission.

“The task of creating a public financing system out of whole cloth and potentially changing the foundation of many of our election laws should only be done in the light of day in the legislature,” said Carroll, a Democrat representing Park Slope and Windsor Terrace.

Malliotakis relieved license plate plan scrapped

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis said she was pleased to see that a controversial plan by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to mandate that New Yorkers pay a fee for newly designed license plates has been scrapped.

“This cash grab that the governor proposed was a bad idea from the start. This proposal would put an unnecessary burden on drivers for a new license plate they do not need. We appreciate that the governor listened to our calls to rescind the fee,” said Malliotakis, a Republican whose district includes parts of Bay Ridge and Staten Island.

“As elected officials, we should never be looking to impose frivolous costs on the people we represent. Our job should be to keep as much money as possible in the pockets of taxpayers, and seek ways to implement strategies and propose ideas that are beneficial to New Yorkers. I would like to thank the many residents who joined my call to action on social media and wrote to Governor Cuomo asking him to drop this plan. Your voices were heard,” Malliotakis said.

Eugene organizes Dorian relief effort

Councilmember Mathieu Eugene has organized a donation drive to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Eugene, a Democrat representing Kensington and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, is asking the public to bring emergency supplies to his district office at 900 Rogers Ave.

Eugene is working with local civic organizations on the relief effort.

The suggested donations include mops, buckets, towels, large trash bags, water bottles, canned goods, baby juice, baby formula, cereal, first aid kits, diapers, flashlights and mosquito repellent.

For more information, call Eugene’s office at 718-287-8762.

