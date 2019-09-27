In Public Service – September 26, 2019

Treyger says DOT fixing dangerous corner

Councilmember Mark Treyger said the Department of Transportation has responded to his request to do something about a dangerous Coney Island intersection.

“I’m thrilled to announce that the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has informed me that they will be installing turn signals at the West Fifth Street and Neptune Avenue intersection, eastbound and westbound lanes. I’ve adamantly advocated for years requesting that the DOT address this problematic intersection to reduce speeds and enforce safe turning behavior,” said Treyger, a Democrat representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst.

Treyger said NYPD figures show that between 2018 to 2019, that there has been a 15 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities due to traffic crashes. “It is imperative that we continue to advocate for the implementation of additional traffic calming measures and better street design in Southern Brooklyn and citywide to make our streets safer for all types of commuters,” he said.

Jeffries: Trump case textbook abuse of power

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairperson of the House Democratic Caucus, said the Trump-Ukraine scandal has raised many questions but that one thing is clear: President Trump engaged in textbook abuse of power.

Speaking at the caucus’s weekly press conference on Sept. 25, Jeffries said the transcript released by the White House shows that the president “clearly pressured the Ukrainian president to commence an investigation of the Biden family to dig up political dirt in order to bolster the president’s electoral prospects in 2020.”

Jeffries, a Democrat representing Central Brooklyn, Canarsie and Coney Island, said Trump’s actions are deeply troubling.

“Rudolph Giuliani is the president’s political hit man. And in an official conversation with the president of Ukraine, he directed the Ukrainian president to have a follow-up conversation with Giuliani as part of the effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Period. Full stop. That is lawless. That undermines our national security. That is an abuse of power. That is unpatriotic,” Jeffries said.

Menchaca to host Mexico independence celebration

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, a Mexican-American who serves as chairperson of the Immigration Committee, is hosting a celebration of the Independence of Mexico at the City Council on Sept. 26.

“There will be traditional song and dance, special appearances by our guest honorees, and more!” said Menchaca, a Democrat who represents Sunset Park and Red Hook.

The celebration is scheduled to take place inside the City Council chambers at 6 p.m.

Pols demand $4 million for Census outreach

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and 33 other Brooklyn elected officials have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct $4 million of state funds for Census outreach efforts to Brooklyn. The lawmakers wrote a letter to Cuomo outlining the need for the funds in Brooklyn, a borough that the elected officials said has been undercounted in the U.S. Census in the past.

“An undercount in Brooklyn would be an unmitigated disaster not only for the people we represent, but the entire state. Billions of dollars in federal aid programs could be lost,” the pols wrote in their letter.

The letter included all five members of Congress representing Brooklyn, the Brooklyn district attorney, all eight of the state senators representing Brooklyn, numerous assemblymembers and members of the New York City Council.

In April, the state budget allocated $20 million in Census funding to Census outreach efforts but the governor’s office has not yet released the funds, Myrie said.