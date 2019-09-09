In Public Service – September 9, 2019

Bichotte, Frontus help hurricane relief efforts

Assemblymembers Rodneyse Bichotte and Mathylde Frontus, who are members of the Assembly’s Haitian Caucus, are organizing relief efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and along the East Coast of the U.S.

The Haitian Caucus is working with the consul general of the Bahamas and the Bahamian American Association on the effort and is spearheading local projects.

For example, Bichotte, a Democrat representing East Flatbush, Flatbush and Ditmas Park, will accept donations of canned food and bottled water all this month at her district office at 1312 Flatbush Ave.

Dorian decimated the Bahamas, particularly the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, including a section that is home to many Haitian immigrants, according to Bichotte, who is a Haitian-American. “This disaster hit close to home for us all,” she said.

“The people of the Bahamas will undoubtedly face many challenges ahead, but New Yorkers are always ready to lend a helping hand,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement.

“As extreme weather continues to have disastrous effects throughout the world, it has become more and more important to band together to help those most affected,” said Frontus, a Democrat representing Coney Island and parts of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.

Gounardes announces office hours in Bensonhurst

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who has a district office at 8018 Fifth Ave. in Bay Ridge, announced that he will also have office hours in the Bensonhurst portion of his district.

Starting on Sept. 10, Gounardes will have staff members working out of Il Centro, the Federation of Italian American Organization’s community center, at 8711 18th Ave., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I am committed to meeting residents where they are and serving them in their own communities. That’s why we’ve established office hours in Bensonhurst two days per week to make it easy for residents to get in-person assistance,” Gounardes said.

Gounardes, a Democrat, represents several neighborhoods in Southwest Brooklyn, from Bay Ridge to Marine Park.

Lentol celebrates World Physical Therapy Day

Assemblymember Joseph Lentol marked World Physical Therapy Day on Sunday, Sept. 8 by presenting a proclamation to leaders of the New York State Physical Therapy Association and discussing the group’s legislative agenda.

Lentol, a Democrat who represents North Brooklyn, talked about the important contribution physical therapists make to the overall health of patients by helping them remain mobile and independent.

Lentol, who spoke at a ceremony at Beyond Basics, a physical therapy office in lower Manhattan, also discussed his support for legislation the New York State Physical Therapy Association is advocating.

The legislation includes bills to remove limits on licensed physical therapists treating patients without a referral; mandate that no health insurance policy impose copayment requirements for physical therapy greater than the co-pays charged for similar services provided by a physician; and update the practice of physical therapist assistant to a licensed professional.