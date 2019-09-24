Politicians support Dem Party Chair Frank Seddio at El Caribe fundraiser

Scenes from the recent breakfast fundraiser hosted by Kings County Democratic Party Chair Frank Seddio at the El Caribe.

BOROUGHWIDE — Hon. Frank Seddio, former Surrogate’s Court judge and current chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, recently held a breakfast fundraiser at El Caribe in Mill Basin.

Seddio, who is nearly as famous for his hosting breakfasts, dinners and luncheons as he is for his political savvy, managed to draw a crowd of nearly 200 local politicians, donors and judges to the banquet hall on Sept. 22 for the event.

“The most difficult part of being in elected office is the need to raise funds,” Seddio said.

The breakfast didn’t feature any awards, but a few politicians, including Councilmembers Justin Brannan and Farah Louis and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, did briefly address the crowd.

Seddio explained that funds raised through events like this help him to run elections and can often be the difference in a close political race.