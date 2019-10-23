Cops seek Dodge truck driver for allegedly exposing himself to teens in Dyker

DYKER HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a man wanted for exposing and touching himself in front of two young girls in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 3 at around 7:30 a.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking near 72nd Street and 12th Avenue when the suspect, driving a black Dodge pick-up truck with a cover, called the girl over to him.

When she approached, he exposed and touched himself. The girl fled and the suspect drove off southbound on 12th Avenue. Around five minutes later, he stopped outside a house near 12th Avenue and 71st street, stopped another 11-year-old girl and exposed himself again. The girl fled.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic or white man around 20-30 years old. When last seen, he was wearing a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.