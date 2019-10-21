Gounardes to hold climate and resiliency town hall

BOROUGHWIDE — Tonight from 6:30-8 p.m. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes will hold a town hall on resiliency, preparedness and how climate change affects our coastal communities inside the Terrace Room at Kingsborough Community College, 2001 Oriental Boulevard.

Gounardes will discuss the landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed by the state legislature this year and how it makes New York a leader on climate issues. He will be joined by representatives of various agencies who will speak about and answer the public’s questions on storm resiliency, flood insurance and storm preparation after Sandy. Also in attendance will be representatives of FEMA, the Mayor’s Office of Resiliency, NYC Planning, Build it Back and NHS Brooklyn.