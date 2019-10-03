In Public Service – October 1, 2019

Frontus to host Senior Town Hall

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus will be hosting a free Senior Town Hall and Resource Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Mary’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, 8100 Ridge Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seniors and their caretakers will be able to obtain educational materials and information on services and resources that are available to them.

The church is wheelchair accessible.

The participating organizations include: the 68th Precinct Community Affairs, Bay Ridge AARP, Bay Ridge Center, Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Census Bureau NYC, EZ Living Home Care of NY, the Fifth Avenue Committee, Fort Hamilton Library, the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, Kingsborough Community College’s Live Well — Do Well — Age Well program, the Legal Aid Society, MTA Access-A-Ride, NIA Community Services Network, the NYC Board of Elections, the NYC Department for the Aging, the NYC Human Resources Administration, the Shore Hill Neighborhood Senior Center, “The Insurance Doctor” Robert Intelisano and ThriveNYC.

Frontus, a Democrat, represents parts of Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst and all of Coney Island. For more information on the senior town hall, call her office at 718-266-0267.

Gounardes plans property tax forum

Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes will hold a property tax forum to give constituents in his Southwest Brooklyn district the opportunity to make their voices heard on New York City’s confusing property tax system that opponents said hurts the outer boroughs and the middle class.

The forum will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst, 7802 Bay Parkway, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

State Sen. Brian Benjamin, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Revenues, will co-host the forum with Gounardes.

The forum will provide Gounardes and Benjamin with an opportunity to gather feedback and New Yorkers and inform state policy-making, according to Gounardes’ office.

For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-forum-lowering-your-property-taxes-tickets-74330896713.