In Public Service – October 21, 2019

Myrie attends prison job fair

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie paid a visit to the Prison Job Fair held by the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations, where 78 incarcerated men met with representatives from a dozen companies to discuss future jobs.

“Rehabilitation should be part of every step of the justice system, and that’s what this job fair is about. This is an investment in people who have been incarcerated that will allow them to re-enter society successfully and be equipped to succeed,” said Myrie, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park.

Myrie, a graduate of Cornell’s Law School and a former instructor at the Auburn Correctional Facility, worked to secure additional funding for re-entry services in the state budget. The final budget agreement included $100,000 for re-entry services. Some of that money supported the prison job fair.

Colton promotes Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

Assemblymember Bill Colton Assemblyman Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) is encouraging middle and high school students to submit essays to the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest.

“The contest is introduced by Altice USA and brought to you by Optimum and Suddenlink to honor October as Hispanic History Month. The essay must be 500 words or less. The topic is to name a Latino or Hispanic, past or present, who inspires you to dream big and why,” said Colton, a Democrat who represents Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Bath Beach.

The grand prize is a $1,500 scholarship. Three finalists will win iPads.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31. For more information, visit: www.alticeconnects.com/hhm.

Clarke hosts impeachment town hall

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, a supporter of the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, hosted a telephone town hall on impeachment on Oct. 17 to gauge public opinion in her district and to help her constituents understand the process.

“I have been vocal since 2017 about the need to impeach Donald Trump and am confident that given the crimes he has committed the House will impeach him. I am so proud to have constituents who are politically engaged who are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in,” Clarke said in a statement.

The town hall began with a moment of silence in honor of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died last week. Cummings chaired the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Clarke also informed listeners that she will also be hosting an in-person town hall on impeachment on Nov. 7.

Ortiz offers free flu shots

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz is working in partnership with Duane Reade to offer free flu shots at his Sunset Park district office on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The flu shots will be distributed at Ortiz’s office at 4907 Fourth Ave. Suite 1A, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Ortiz’s office at 718-492-6443.

Ortiz, a Democrat, represents Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Bay Ridge.

