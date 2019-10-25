In Public Service – October 24, 2019

Clarke bills focus on climate change

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke sought this week to highlight two bills she sponsored to protect Americans from the impact of climate change.

Clarke, a Democrat representing Central Brooklyn, introduced the FEMA Climate Change Preparedness Act, a bill mandating that the Federal Emergency Management Agency incorporateclimate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience building into its policies.

“If Trump’s FEMA will not address climate change on its own, then it is up to Congress to step in. As the agency charged with protecting Americans from natural disaster threats and impacts, it is inexplicable to me that climate change is not mentioned once throughout FEMA’s current strategic plan,” Clarke said.

Clarke also introduced another bill, the Homeland Security Climate Change Research Act to focus attention on the national security threat climate change poses.

Rose attends White House meeting on veterans

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, an Army combat veteran, took part in a bipartisan meeting at the White House on Oct. 23 to discuss the national crisis of veteran suicides and to seek solutions.

“Every veteran lost to suicide is one too many and frankly we’re seeing far too many lost every single day,” said Rose, vice chair of the Congressional Military Mental Health Caucus. “The fact is this is not and cannot be a partisan or political issue, which is why I was honored to join today’s meeting on President Trump’s roadmap and will continue to work with everyone and anyone to increase access, services and treatment that can save lives.”

Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island, was part of a group of congressmembers that met with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie and other officials.

Earlier this year, Rose attended a meeting at the White House with Wilkie to discuss housing, healthcare and mental health services for veterans.

Parker applauds Cuomo move to probe deed theft

State Sen. Kevin Parker said he was pleased that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services will launch an investigation of apparent deed theft cases in Brooklyn.

“Today, I am more hopeful that we will put an end to this unconscionable white-collar crime of stealing the homes and wealth of people of color. I applaud Gov. Cuomo for signing the Consumer Protections Act into state law, taking them a step further and adding teeth to the new law by directing the Department of Financial Services to dispatch workers to aid affected homeowners and those who feel that they are being deceptively preyed upon,” Parker said.

Parker, a Democrat whose district includes East Flatbush, Flatbush and Ditmas Park, said his office will work with the state’s Foreclosure Relief Unit to support those who have been victims of fraud relating to the sale of their homes.

Persaud to host housing enrollment event

State Sen. Roxanne Persaud is sponsoring an enrollment event in her district for homeowners and tenants.

The Homeowners and Tenants Enrollment Event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Canarsie High School, 1600 Rockaway Pkwy., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Homeowners and tenants can file an application to lower their property tax bills or apply for the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption program to keep their rent from increasing.

Persaud is organizing the event in partnership with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Finance, NHS Brooklyn and the Center for NYC Neighborhoods.

For more information, call Persaud’s office at 718-649-7653. Persaud, a Democrat, represents parts of Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Marine Park and East New York.