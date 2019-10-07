In Public Service – October 7, 2019

Abbate blasts speed camera locations

Assemblymember Peter Abbate has charged that the New York City Department of Transportation miscalculated when it selected locations to put speed cameras.

Thanks to a state law passed earlier this year, speed cameras are being installed in 750 school zones around the city. But in a letter to Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, Abbate questioned the wisdom of the DOT’s selection process.

“Most of us who supported and voted to increase the number of cameras were led to believe that most of the cameras would be placed at or near schools,” Abbate wrote in his letter dated Oct. 2.

“The reality is that you, the Department of Transportation and the mayor played right into the hands of those who argued against the bill,” wrote Abbate, noting that lawmakers opposed to the bill charged the cameras would not ensure safety and would instead become cash cows for the city.

“After speaking to my constituents who live near these cameras, they question their location. They said that there have been very few, if any accidents or speeding where they are located,” wrote Abbate, a Democrat representing parts of Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park.

Adams releases senior survey results

Borough President Eric Adams and New York Academy of Medicine President Dr. Judith Salerno have released the results of a borough-wide survey they conducted of nearly 2,000 Brooklyn senior citizens as part of the “Age-friendly Brooklyn” initiative they are working on.

A separate report, released by the Center for an Urban Future, found that Brooklyn has the highest amount of older adult residents of any county in the state. Approximately one-third of New York City’s residents aged 65 and older live in Brooklyn, the study found.

The report, which was issued by Adams and Salerno as part of a joint “Age-Friendly Brooklyn” initiative, contains more than 30 recommendations on steps the city and state should be taking to improve the quality of life for senior citizens.

The report is based on 1,895 survey responses, and covers eight broad areas relating to seniors’ well-being, including outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services.

“The measure of any society is how well we treat our seniors, and right now we as a city aren’t doing enough to ensure that they can lead fulfilling and productive lives as they age. This report offers us a roadmap for making Brooklyn more age-friendly, touching on everything from street design to technical education for our seniors,” Adams said.

Gounardes sponsors student essay contest

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes has announced that he is sponsoring an essay contest for students in elementary and middle schools in his Senate district on the subject of how to make streets safer for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists.

The contest will be open from now until Oct. 31. The grand prize winner will serve as “State Senator for a Day.” The essays must be 500 words or less.

“I am excited to open up a street safety essay contest to students in southern Brooklyn. Dangerous streets pose a serious risk to young people, and they deserve to have their voices heard. I look forward to hearing from students directly on how they envision better, safer streets. I encourage every student in the district to enter,” said Gounardes, a Democrat representing several neighborhoods in Southwest Brooklyn.

For more information on the essay contest, call Gounardes’ office at 718-238-6044.