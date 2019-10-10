In Public Service- October 8, 2019

Treyger wants hate crimes included in Compstat

Councilmember Mark Treyger is calling on Police Commissioner James O’Neill to include hate crimes in the NYPD’s CompStat listings of crimes.

“Hate crimes are left out and not tracked via CompStat, an important weekly and localized reporting tool. I believe we should assess what we value. We should value tolerance and ensuring every person feels safe, welcome and supported in New York City. This is why excluding data on hate crimes is a glaring omission,” said Treyger, a Democrat representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst.

“CompStat helped lead to precision community policing by targeting resources to those communities most impacted by crime to develop proactive strategies to bring crime numbers down. The same level of urgency, transparency and accountability must be applied to hate crimes perpetrated against Jews, Muslims, Catholics, LGBTQ, people of color, immigrants and other marginalized communities,” said Treyger, who is the grandson of Holocaust survivors.



Malliotakis blasts omission of Mother Cabrini monument

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis wrote a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray urging McCray to reconsider her decision to leave the Catholic Saint Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini off a list of candidates for monuments to be built around the city under the “She Built NYC” plan.

The public was allowed to vote on which pioneering women it would like to see honored under the “She Built NYC” public arts campaign. Monuments will be installed the contributions of notable women. Mother Frances Cabrini, who founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, earned the most votes from city residents, Malliotakis said. But she was not included in the final list.

“The decision to not erect a statue of Mother Cabrini after she garnered the most votes from New Yorkers is outrageous,” said Malliotakis, a Republican representing Bay Ridge and Staten Island. “Given that this month is Italian-American Heritage Month, and Mother Cabrini is an icon for Italian-Americans and Catholics throughout our city, it is important we raise awareness over this issue.”

Colton organizes community cleanup

Assemblymember Bill Colton teamed up with Nino Magali, president of the United Progressive Democratic Club, and Nancy Tong, Democrat district leader of the 47th Assembly District, to organize large number of volunteers for a neighborhood clean-up on Oct. 5.

The volunteers swept litter and picked up debris from 86th Street, Seth Low Park, Avenue O, Bay Parkway, Bath Avenue and Kings Highway.

“The volunteers collected cans, bottles, paper and cups. A number of catch basins were cleared of leaves, papers and other garbage. People need to obey the laws and put their garbage into garbage bins on the corners. The Department of Sanitation must provide more of the garbage cans on each corner. Store owners must take more responsibilities to keep the streets clean in front of their stores and if they don’t do so, they should face a summons and stricter enforcement. We must keep our neighborhood clean,” said Colton, a Democrat representing Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

Heat season is here

Assemblymember Steven Cymbrowitz, chairperson of the Assembly’s Housing Committee, is reminding tenants that the heat season has started in New York City.

From Oct. 1 to May 31, building owners are required to maintain indoor temperatures at 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day.

“To ensure a safe winter for all, it’s important for both tenants and landlords to understand the city’s heat season requirements and to know what to do in the event of a heat or hot water issue,” said Cymbrowitz, a Democrat whose district includes Sheepshead Bay.

If an apartment lacks heat, the tenant should first seek to notify the building owner. If service is not restored, the tenant should register an official complaint via 311.