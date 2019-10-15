Leske’s to reopen!

Shuttered bakery gets new lease on life

BAY RIDGE — It’s icing on the cake!

Leske’s, the beloved bakery on Fifth Avenue that shut its doors on Oct. 4, breaking the hearts of cookie fans everywhere, will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the sweet shop’s manager confirmed.

“We’ll be open 5 a.m. and we’ll have our regular hours. We can’t wait to see everybody,” Flo Grande told the Home Reporter on Tuesday.

The bakery, located at 7612 Fifth Ave., will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Grande, who said bakers are busy getting ready for the grand reopening.

Councilmember Justin Brannan, who worked behind the scenes to get the shuttered bakery reopened after the New York City marshal posted a closure notice on the front door, said he’s pleased to see the bakery back in business.

Brannan, a Democrat representing Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst, paid a pre-opening visit to Leske’s on Tuesday afternoon to wish the owners good luck.

“Running a small business is truly a labor of love. These businesses are not only are the backbone of our community, but they are what make our neighborhood so special. That’s why it’s so exciting when new businesses open, and so heartbreaking when businesses, especially the ones we’ve grown up with, close. So when I heard Leske’s was in trouble, I immediately got involved and did everything in my power to help them get back up and running again,” Brannan told the Home Reporter in an email.

In a move that shocked Bay Ridge residents, the New York City marshal posted a public notice on the front door of Leske’s on Oct. 4 informing the public that the building’s landlord, Insphere Corp., had “taken legal possession of these premises pursuant to warrant of the Civil Court.”

Leske’s is owned by an entity known as Bread Depo Inc.

Bay Ridge residents reacted with shock and sadness to the sudden closure of the local landmark where generations of sweet-toothed customers bought their desserts.

News of the closure of Leske’s was quickly shared on Facebook, as customers lamented the sudden departure of the bakery and expressed hope that it could reopen.

The legendary shop, which first opened its doors in 1961, offers a wide selection of breads, cakes, pastries and doughnuts, as well as brownies, Black and White cookies and other delectable desserts.

The bakery’s delicious Rugelach and tasty Irish soda bread fly off the shelves.

While Brannan said he was happy the Leske’s story has a happy ending, he added that the survival of Bay Ridge’s small, mom-and-pop shops depends on whether people patronize the stores.

“I can do everything in my power to protect small businesses as an elected official, but our local small businesses will only survive if we all support them!” he said.