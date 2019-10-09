Sunset Park resident arrested for allegedly breaking into apartment, groping woman living there

SUNSET PARK — Police have arrested a suspect they believe broke into a Sunset Park apartment and sexually abused the woman who lives there.

Thirty-year-old Sunset Park resident Augustin Orzco was arrested in the 77th Precinct. He was charged with first-degree burglary, sex abuse-victim physically helpless, third-degree sexual abuse and third-degree criminal trespass.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 a.m., Orzco allegedly broke into the basement apartment near Sixth Avenue and 40th Street through an unlocked door. Once inside, he saw a 25-year-old woman sleeping in the bedroom and allegedly groped her. The woman woke up and the suspect fled from the apartment and ran towards Fifth Avenue.

The victim, who was checked out by EMS, wasn’t injured.