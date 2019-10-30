Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car in Bath Beach

BATH BEACH — A 49-year-old woman crossing the street in Bath Beach on Tuesday evening was hit by a turning car, leaving her in critical condition.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at around 6:30 p.m., the woman was in the crosswalk crossing Bay Parkway at Benson Avenue when she was hit by a Toyota Suburban driven by a 74-year-old man that was turning left from Benson Avenue onto Bay Parkway.

The woman was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where she was listed in critical condition with head trauma.

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested.

Witnesses claims that the woman was crossing with her child. Police say that no children were injured or struck.

“It’s a tragic thing that happened,” said Steven S., an area resident who was nearby. “People need to be more careful driving, especially in these conditions. You have to be aware of your surroundings when driving. You see close encounters often. It’s always bound to happen.”



“It’s awful whenever an accident happens,” added another local, Dante Jayze. “You never want to see something like this. This seems like a safe area. There don’t seem to be that many accidents happening so it’s terrible to hear something like this happened where we live.”

However, Jaze said there had been some close calls.

“I’ve noticed a lot of stop signs they are putting up all over the area but there are still problems with red lights,” he said. “Me and my girlfriend almost got hit by a car a couple of weeks ago because the guy just blasted past a stop sign. People have to pay more attention to traffic safety.”



Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet



