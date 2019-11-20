Brannan puts his (own) money where his mouth is

BAY RIDGE — In response to a recent crime wave in Bay Ridge that left dozens of cars vandalized with their tires slashed, Councilmember Justin Brannan has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. The money would come from his own pocket, he promised, because he says he is determined to see the perpetrators brought to justice.

Brannan’s announcement was made, to a loud round of applause, at the Community Board 10 meeting on Monday. Nov. 18, after 68th Precinct Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Conwell updated board members on the issue.

In his comments, Conwell explained that the police were on high alert and that he has increased patrols throughout the neighborhood. He said they were doing everything in their power to apprehend the criminals. Brannan said that his reward might serve as an added incentive for those who might have information about the crimes.

Prior to a spate of vandalism over the weekend, in which dozens of cars were keyed or had their tires slashed along Shore Road in the 70s, more than 35 cars were vandalized over the course of about a month between 83rd and 93rd streets. Conwell told board members that he and his team were also personally involved in canvassing video footage for the suspects.

He noted that most of the vandalism has occurred in secluded areas and along the tree-lined side of the street. Extra lighting has been added along the corridor in hopes of deterring further vandalism, he said. With the additional lighting in the 90s, Conwell said that the vandalism was pushed up into the ‘70s, with over 70 vehicles vandalized to date.

Brannan believes the reward he’s offering might spur someone to offer valuable information about the multiple cases of vandalism along Shore Road. “I care very deeply for the neighborhoods I represent so I take it personally when something like this happens,” he said. “I decided to put my money where my mouth is because we can’t let someone get away with this. I hope it will help bring forward people who may have information and lead to an arrest. Someone knows something.”

If anyone has any information, call the NYPD 68th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-439-4236

